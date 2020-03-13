Town of Bay Harbor Islands says community center employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s Town of Bay Harbor Islands announced on Thursday night an employee who worked at the community center was diagnosed with COVID-19.

It’s unclear if the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has confirmed the case. But according to Brian Andrews, a spokesman for the town, the Florida Department of Health confirmed the case.

“Anyone who feels they may have been in contact with our employee who worked at the Community Center should self monitor for symptoms,” Andrews said in a statement.

Also on Thursday night, state public health officials announced there are 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Town officials initially reported the employee’s case was a “presumptive” case when public health officials -- who use “presumptive” to describe a positive test result in a state lab -- said it wasn’t.

Once a case gets CDC confirmation, state officials consider it a positive case of COVID-19. State officials reported such cases have surged to 50.

Here is the town’s statement:

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed the Town of Bay Harbor Islands employee who self isolated earlier this week has tested positive for coronavirus. Our employee remains in isolation and under medical care. Our prayers are with her for a speedy recovery.

The CDC and Florida Department of Health will be guiding the Town on the next steps to be taken in terms of community contact and sharing of information.

Anyone who feels they may have been in contact with our employee who worked at the Community Center should self monitor for symptoms. If you are symptomatic, you should immediately self isolate and contact your Doctor or the Florida DOH Miami-Dade Office at (305) 324-2400.

Again, the Town has been instructed to refer all questions to the Florida Department of Health so you may receive directions from a State Health professional.

In the interest of public safety, the Morris N. Broad Community Center and all Town Parks will remain closed until further notice.

The Town of Bay Harbor Islands has been requested by the Florida Department of Emergency Management to refer all media seeking additional information on this to call (850) 815-4940.