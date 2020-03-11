Letter from Bay Harbor Islands mayor: Town declares state of emergency over first presumptive positive coronavirus case

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – A state of emergency has been declared in the Town of Bay Harbor Islands regarding COVID-19.

The decision was made Wednesday.

Town Manager Juan Carlos Jimenez was alerted by Mayor Stephanie Bruder in a letter that was obtained by Local 10 News, which can be seen below.

A letter from Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Stephanie Bruder to Town Manager Juan Carlos Jimenez regarding a presumptive positive COVID-19 case. (WPLG)

A town employee is a presumptive positive case of coronavirus and is currently under medical attention, according to the letter.

This is a developing story.