80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Local News

Letter from Bay Harbor Islands mayor: Town declares state of emergency over first presumptive positive coronavirus case

If confirmed, would be first positive COVID-19 case in Miami-Dade County

Tags: News, Local, Coronavirus, Miami-Dade County, Bay Harbor Islands
KPRC
KPRC

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – A state of emergency has been declared in the Town of Bay Harbor Islands regarding COVID-19.

The decision was made Wednesday.

Town Manager Juan Carlos Jimenez was alerted by Mayor Stephanie Bruder in a letter that was obtained by Local 10 News, which can be seen below.

A letter from Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Stephanie Bruder to Town Manager Juan Carlos Jimenez regarding a presumptive positive COVID-19 case.
A letter from Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Stephanie Bruder to Town Manager Juan Carlos Jimenez regarding a presumptive positive COVID-19 case. (WPLG)

A town employee is a presumptive positive case of coronavirus and is currently under medical attention, according to the letter.

Click here for the latest stories on the coronavirus.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.