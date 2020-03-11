Letter from Bay Harbor Islands mayor: Town declares state of emergency over first presumptive positive coronavirus case
If confirmed, would be first positive COVID-19 case in Miami-Dade County
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – A state of emergency has been declared in the Town of Bay Harbor Islands regarding COVID-19.
The decision was made Wednesday.
Town Manager Juan Carlos Jimenez was alerted by Mayor Stephanie Bruder in a letter that was obtained by Local 10 News, which can be seen below.
A town employee is a presumptive positive case of coronavirus and is currently under medical attention, according to the letter.
Click here for the latest stories on the coronavirus.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.