Miami Beach High School employee asked to stay home over coronavirus fears

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade high school staff member has been asked to stay home over coronavirus fears.

An employee at Miami Beach Senior High School was requested to self-quarantine at home, Miami-Dade Schools confirmed to Local 10 News.

According to the district, that staff member recently visited Denver and stayed at the same hotel where another guest was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Miami-Dade Schools, in an abundance of caution, requested that the employee remain home through the recommended incubation period.

The district did not provide any additional information on what the employee does at the school, if and how much that person interacts with students or whether they had been to the school since returning from Denver.