Officials report more COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – Amid the global pandemic, the Florida Department of Health announced early Saturday morning there are six positive cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County.

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, 42, announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, and he said he was feeling the symptoms of the common cold.

Suarez’s case is among the five cases epidemiologists are investigating. He said he was tested after learning he had been in contact with a Brazilian official who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after visiting South Florida.

“I may have shaken his hand. I may have had a brief conversation with him. I mean there were a lot of people ... It’s also possible that it didn’t happen there ... it’s possible that it happened somewhere else,” Suarez said.

The other patient is a 37-year-old man who recently traveled to Europe, officials said.

The Saturday morning DOH reports showed the positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida had surged to 83 -- and include three deaths. Six were Florida residents diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida, seven were non-Florida residents and 70 identified as Florida residents.

Here is the list of Miami-Dade County patients released at 12:54 a.m.:

UNDER INVESTIGATION

Man, 51, is patient whose case remains under investigation.

Woman, 39, is patient whose case remains under investigation.

Man, 43, is a patient whose case remains under investigation.

Woman, 77, is a patient whose case remains under investigation.

TRAVEL RELATED