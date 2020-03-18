Mayors keep seats after elections in three Broward County cities

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Mayors in two cities in northeast Broward County and one in southern Broward County will keep their posts after results of Tuesday’s election.

In Lighthouse Point, Mayor Glenn Troast won over opposition Everett Marshall III.

With all six precincts reporting, Troast had 1,832 votes while Marshall had 793 votes. This is Troast’s third term as mayor. He first won election to the City Commission in 2011. The position is one of the only strong-mayor municipal governments in Broward County.

In Lauderdale-By-The Sea, Mayor Chris Vincent won over John Graziano. With 2 out of 2 precincts reporting, Vincent received 1,193 votes to Graziano’s 438 votes.

Vincent, a building contractor, served two, four-year terms as commissioner before being elected mayor in 2018.

In Pembroke Pines, incumbent Frank Ortis beat Angelo Castillo. Ortis, 76, has been the city’s mayor for 16 years. With 51 precincts reporting, Ortis had 12,810 votes while Castillo garnered 10,412 votes.

Also in Pembroke Pines, Jay Schwartz won as commissioner in District 2 beating Mark O’Loughlin. Schwartz first won the District 2 seat in 2012 after defeating a mainstay in the commission, Jack McCluskey. With 13 of 13 precincts reporting, Schwartz won with 3,206 votes to O’Loughlin’s 2,153.

Surfside also has a mayoral and commissioner’s race, but the final numbers were not yet available.