University of Miami reports presumptive COVID-19 case at medical campus

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI – In a statement released on Tuesday, the University of Miami announced there is a presumptive case of COVID-19 with links to the medical campus near downtown Miami.

Doctors consider it a presumptive case because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release confirmation.

“This person is in good condition and is self-isolating to prevent the spread of infection to others,” a university spokesperson wrote.

UM’s Miller School of Medicine is within the Jackson Memorial Medical Center complex in Miami-Dade County’s Health District in Allapattah.

