Canadian blames COVID-19 diagnosis on trip to South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – David Anzarouth, of Toronto, Canada, believes the new coronavirus infected him during his trip to South Beach for the Winter Party Festival earlier this month.

Anzarouth, 25, was diagnosed with COVID-19 when he returned to Canada. The Winter Party Festival organizers sent out an e-mail reporting several people had tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness.

“There’s no one to blame," Anzarouth told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “I understand that I put myself into a place where I risked my health.”

Anzarouth also shared his story on Instagram. A lot has changed since Anzarouth was in South Beach, city officials have closed beaches, restaurants, stores, hotels and set up an evening curfew in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.