Florida attorney general investigating Norwegian Cruise Line for allegedly misleading customers over COVID-19 dangers

MIAMI – A major cruise line could be sailing into some hot water for allegedly downplaying the severity of COVID-19 to its customers.

On Monday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an investigation into Norwegian after allegations were made that the cruise line was providing its sales force with inaccurate information and “one-liners to respond to customer concerns about COVID-19,” according to a release sent from the attorney general’s office.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s corporate headquarters is located in Miami.

According to the attorney general’s office, a whistleblower leaked emails to the media that show managers at MCL encouraged employees to downplay the risks associated with contracting COVID-19, using one-liners such as, “the coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise,” and “the only thing you need to worry about for your cruise is do you have enough sunscreen.”

Moody’s office said Norwegian is fully cooperating with the investigation.