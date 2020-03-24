Motorcyclists’ collision leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Pembroke Pines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 22-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old is hospitalized after the two were involved in a Tuesday morning crash while riding Yamaha motorcycles in Pembroke Pines.

According to Sgt. Viola Judon, Daniel Sanchez was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Sheridan Street when he collided with Jamal Corleto, who was riding a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle.

Corleto, 19, was also traveling eastbound when the two collided about 2:45 a.m. while approaching the intersection of Northwest 167th Avenue. Both drivers were ejected from their motorcycles, Judon said in a statement.

Officers found Sanchez dead. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel took Corlet to Memorial Regional Hospital.