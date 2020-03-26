Suspected serial arsonist arrested by Lauderhill police

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A suspected serial arsonist was arrested Wednesday by Lauderhill police.

According to his arrest report, John Louissaint, 23, of Lauderhill, torched three vehicles Feb. 21 that were parked outside a home along Northwest 14th Street.

A resident told Local 10 News that a neighbor alerted her to the fire, so they rushed outside to put out the flames before it spread.

“We were just all running around patting and trying to get the fires out, throwing water. It was real scary,” Sharia Wilson said. “Everything was flamed up, everybody running around trying to put the fires out.”

Just a month ago, the same vehicles were targeted.

“The first time they came it was two vehicles that was caught on fire, and five days later, the back of our roof was on fire,” Wilson said.

According to his arrest report, Louissaint was captured on surveillance video Feb. 1 purchasing three bottles of Expert Grill lighter fluid.

Police said the store where the bottles were purchased is less than 200 feet from the suspect’s home.

Bottles of the same brand of lighter fluid were found outside Wilson’s home, authorities said.

According to police, the latest arson incident at Wilson’s home was the sixth arson that occurred directly east or west of Louissaint’s home.

Detectives said surveillance video from a Family Dollar also shows Louissaint purchasing three bottles of Royal Oak lighter fluid.

Authorities said his aunt identified Louissaint from a still image taken from the store’s surveillance cameras.

He faces charges of first degree and second-degree arson, as well as one count of violating the terms of his probation.