Food distributed to seniors, others in need amid coronavirus crisis

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Food is being distributed to seniors and other people in need Friday in South Florida.

Beginning at 8 a.m., food was handed out to residents of senior housing buildings in Hialeah.

The food was distributed with the help of Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, Hialeah City Council members, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo and the Hialeah Housing Authority.

More than 1,400 meals will be passed out during the drive.

Another food drive is being held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

That drive has been organized by Feeding South Florida with support from Florida State Reps. Vance Aloupis, Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Daniel Perez, Ana Maria Rodriguez and Anthony Rodriguez.

Organizers said fresh produce, protein, dairy and shelf-stable items will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion to the public on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.

Some people lined up before dawn to get the free food items, many of whom are out of work and struggling to make ends meet.

The organization is prepared to distribute 650 meals Friday, and at last check, there were 400 vehicles in line.

One woman in line told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that she hasn’t been able to go to work because her office is closed.

She said her employer, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office, will pay her salary for two weeks, but what happens after that is up in the air.

“We thought it started at 7, but then we got here and we got, you know. They told us at 9, so we thought we wanted to come in and go out, not take that long in the line,” Maricel Lugo said.

“It’s shocking to me and this -- anybody who doubts that this affects the economy can look at this parking lot and see the amount of people waiting for the food,” Fernandez-Barquin said.

Florida lawmakers have also partnered with Farm Share and Koinonia Worship Center and Village to host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Koinonia Worship Center at 4900 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. in Pembroke Park.

Drivers are asked to enter on Southwest 48th Avenue and exit on Hallandale Beach Boulevard.