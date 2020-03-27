Red Rooster Overtown partners will organizations to prepare free meals for those in need

MIAMI – Red Rooster Overtown has partnered with World Central Kitchen and Food Rescue US-Miami to provide meals to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We must fight food insecurity during this time of crisis, which is why we are proud to open our brand new Red Rooster Overtown to work with incredible partners like World Central Kitchen and Food Rescue US to safely provide meals in this unprecedented time of need," Marcus Samuelsson, chef/co-owner of Red Rooster Overtown, said in a statement.

Free meals to go will be handed out from noon-4 p.m. Friday or until all food is distributed.

From then on, the free meals will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the same time.

Red Rooster Overtown is located at 920 NW Second Ave.

Red Rooster Overtown partner Michael Simkins has also made a financial donation to the relief effort, alongside other nonprofit organizations, through the Simkins Family Foundation.

“We are proud that Overtown can be a beacon of hope for Miami, supporting workers and members of our local community whom have been devastated by these overwhelming circumstances,” Simkins said in a statement.

“We are excited to work with World Central Kitchen, Food Rescue US and our local operators at Grove Bay Hospitality to carry on the rich social justice history of this great community of Overtown,” Red Rooster Overtown Partner Derek Fleming said.

Similar efforts began last week at the Miami eatery’s sister restaurant, Red Rooster Harlem.