South Florida hospitals treat cruise ship passengers suffering from coronavirus symptoms

MIAMI – Three local hospitals took in about a dozen cruise ship passengers who arrived at Miami-Dade County suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms.

Jackson Health System, the University of Miami Health System and Baptist Health welcomed the Costa cruise ships’ passengers.

“While we are all committed to preserving resources for our own residents, an international community like Miami would never turn our backs on people aboard ships at our shores,” Tania Leets, a spokeswoman for Jackson Health System, wrote in a statement released Thursday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Jackson Memorial Hospital staff worked to receive the symptomatic patients at the station.

“They will be hospitalized at our three systems until they can safely return home,” Leets said.