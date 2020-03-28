Hard Rock Stadium testing site experiences ‘issues’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – At Hard Rock Stadium, one of Miami-Dade County’s coronavirus testing sites, the good news is that there weren’t long lines on Saturday, but some people who showed up were there to be retested.

Last Monday and Tuesday, the usual viral testing kits for COVID-19 were not being used, but turned out to be bacterial tests, which would make the tests inconclusive.

“There were some issues with the tests and just to clarify, it may be inconclusive,” said Mike Jachles of the Florida Association of PIOs.

Jachles said it if a test is found to be inconclusive, the person will be notified to come back in for another test at the site.

According to the Florida National Guard, over 10,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout the state, with nearly all of them coming in South Florida. The Florida National Guard said they’ve collected more than 4,300 samples at Hard Rock Stadium, and just under 900 more at Marlins Park.

Making an appointment, who’s eligible

Hard Rock Stadium is a site for first responders, such as firefighters, law enforcement/corrections and medical staff with a valid agency ID, according to miamidade.gov/global/initiatvies/coronavirus/home.page.

Those that aren’t first responders or healthcare workers, must be 65 or older and have an on-site temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher and respiratory symptoms.

For Marlins Park testing, call (305) 499-8767 beginning at 9 a.m. The call center will remain open daily at 9 a.m. and will remain open until all appointment slots for the next day have been filled. Daily testing at this site is only available for 300 people.

Only individuals 65 years of age or older who have COVID-19 symptoms should call for an appointment. The address is 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Appointments for the Hard Rock Stadium site can be made by calling the same number (305) 499-8767.

More info

The Florida Department of Health has set up a special hotline, which is open 24 hours a day, for anyone needed information. The number to call is (866) 779-6121. You can also email them at COVID@flhealth.gov.

The Centers for Disease Control has more information to help in decision making about seeking care or getting tested.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html