Florida National Guard has administered nearly 10,000 coronavirus tests in South Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Florida National Guard provided information regarding the amount of coronavirus tests administered at several locations in South Florida.

According to the FLNG, 4,869 tests have been administered at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines since it opened on Mar. 20.

The site at Hard Rock Stadium, which opened to first responders on Mar. 22 and to the public the following day, has administered 4,310 tests.

Marlins Park, which opened Thursday by appointment only, has administered 755 tests.

The FLNG also stated that it is offering screening support at seven Florida airports, including Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Florida National Guard, which has deployed 1,520 in support of the COVID-19 response, has administered 10,829 tests, as of Saturday afternoon.

Earlier Saturday, the Florida Department of Health confirmed another rise in positive cases in the state, with many coming in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County, which continues to lead the state, has now passed 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

Broward County has 814 cases while there are 292 positive cases in Palm Beach County and 20 in Monroe County.