After 17 days in quarantine, Miami Mayor says COVID-19 test now negative
MIAMI, Fla. – MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, in his 17th day of self-quarantine, after testing positive for COVID-19, said he has tested negative for the first time.
He said he will get another test on Monday. "Hopefully for the second and last time," he said in a video posted on Twitter.
Suarez began self-quarantining after attending an event in Miami where a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for coronavirus was present. After one day in self-quarantine, his office confirmed that Suarez had tested positive for the virus.
Today is my 17th day in quarantine and I have some great news to share about my progress! I also want to thank our residents who are heeding the call to stay at home as well as our first responders. Your actions speak volumes about our commitment to one another. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/988owqFTYg— Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 29, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.