After 17 days in quarantine, Miami Mayor says COVID-19 test now negative

MIAMI, Fla. – MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, in his 17th day of self-quarantine, after testing positive for COVID-19, said he has tested negative for the first time.

He said he will get another test on Monday. "Hopefully for the second and last time," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Suarez began self-quarantining after attending an event in Miami where a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for coronavirus was present. After one day in self-quarantine, his office confirmed that Suarez had tested positive for the virus.