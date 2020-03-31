Barry University student accused of having gun in dorm room

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – A Barry University student was arrested Monday after a gun was found inside his dorm room, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, a resident assistant at the university in Miami Shores saw multiple people who were not students at the dorms on Monday.

Only students and employees are currently permitted on campus because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Police said the resident coordinator and an officer went to Donald Preston Brown’s dorm room and found three people there who were not students.

The resident coordinator ordered the people to leave the property and searched the room, ultimately finding a gun underneath a blanket on top of Brown’s bed, the arrest report stated.

Brown, 19, faces a charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.