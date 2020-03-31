Woman caught on camera stealing large dog from Miami yard

MIAMI – The brazen theft of a South Florida dog was caught on camera.

It happened last month at a Miami home located off Northwest 29th Street and 15th Avenue.

In the video, a woman gets out of a black SUV and walked to the gate of a fenced in yard.

Moments later, the woman is seen walking back towards the SUV with the dog.

A description of the woman was released by Miami PD:

Suspect: White female, 30 – 55 years old, with long black hair, last seen wearing a coral colored t-shirt, black leggings, white socks and flip flops.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.