2 new coronavirus testing sites open in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two new coronavirus testing sites are opening Thursday in South Florida.

The first COVID-19 testing facility in Miami Beach is set to open at 10 a.m. at the city’s municipal parking lot located along the 4600 block of Collins Avenue next to the Eden Roc hotel.

Individuals with symptoms need to call to set up an appointment.

A new site in Hialeah for residents 65 and older with COVID-19 symptoms will also open Thursday morning at Amelia Earhart Park.

An appointment will be needed there too and can be made by calling 305-268-4319.

Meanwhile, age requirements have changed at some sites.

Anyone over 18 with symptoms of the new coronavirus is now welcome for testing at Marlins Park.

#COVIDー19 Testing Sites & Appointment Numbers in #Soflo



46th & Collins

Miami Beach

(305)-735-3909



Amelia Earhart Park

Hialeah

(305)-268-4319



Marlins Park

Miami

(305)-499-8767



Charles Hadley Park

Miami

(305)-960-5050



C.B Smith Park

Pembroke Pines

(954)-276-4680 — Sanela Sabovic (@SanelaWPLG) April 2, 2020

You will need an appointment and can make one by calling 305-499-8767.

“Continue to be vigilant. We are here for them, we are facilitating and keep lowering the ages to try reach out as many residents with symptoms as possible,” Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Appointments are also needed for testing at Charles Hadley Park in Miami, which is also now taking all people with symptoms 18 years and older.

Call 305-960-5050 to make an appointment there.

Testing also continues at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The site is only open for first responders and those 65 and older with symptoms.

An appointment is no longer needed to go there and more than 6,500 people have already been tested at that location.

Meanwhile, testing at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines is still underway.

The facility is only open to first responders and those 65 and older displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

A testing site in Pompano Beach remains shut down at this time.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 60,000 people have been tested in the state so far for COVID-19.

“I think with these new rapid tests, that’s going to help tremendously,” he said. “Once we hit 105,000 tests, given our population, that puts us in the North Korea range, where they tested one of every 200.”

Officials want to get about 300 tests per day at the Miami Beach testing site.