Some 911 callers with COVID-19 lie about having disease, first responder says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – When someone calls 911 complaining of symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus, firefighters are often the first to arrive.

Jason Smith is the president of the Broward Firefighters and Paramedics Union.

He said local first responders are putting their own lives on the line to help yours.

Smith said they’re also running into a major problem right now: People who have COVID-19, or think they do, are calling and pretending to have another problem. Why? Because they think first responders will come quicker.

“Now you’ve basically put the responder into the worst situation they could,” Smith said. “It’s disastrous.”

Smith said that lying to first responders to make things seem more urgent won’t make them come any quicker. In fact, it could delay your own treatment.