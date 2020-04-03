Miami-Dade mayor orders supermarkets to ‘encourage’ employees to wear protective gear

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered essential businesses such as supermarkets to encourage employees to use masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment starting Friday.

The order signed on Thursday orders the businesses to provide disinfecting wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizers and to disinfect touched surfaces frequently.

The order also limits the capacity in food sales areas and urges businesses to sanitize packed products. Businesses selling unpackaged food must limit capacity to 50%.

Gimenez also wants businesses to close all salad bars and self-serve food stations, except for prepackaged grab-and-go items. He also wants supermarkets to stop distributing free samples or tastings.