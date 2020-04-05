Barricaded gunman shoots two people, officer in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police remained outside of a home at 24th Avenue and West 69th Street where a gunman was barricaded inside holding a nine-year-old hostage.

Police received the call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and the scene was still active at midnight.

Local 10′s Liane Morejon on the scene reported that two victims were transported to the trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One officer was shot and transported to a hospital, but police said he was “not in danger for his life.”

