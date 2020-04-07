Number of positive coronavirus tests among Broward Sheriff’s Office employees rises to 35

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The number of positive coronavirus cases among employees of the Broward Sheriff's Office is rising.

Local 10 News has learned that a total of 527 BSO employees have been checked for COVID-19, with 35 people testing positive.

An additional 291 employees are being monitored for coronavirus.

200 have been tested and since returned to work.

A number of the confirmed cases come from BSO's dispatch centers, with some of those employees now being treated the hospital.

Three dispatch centers in Broward County have more than a dozen cases between them, with the Sunrise location seeing the most.

The union president for those employees said safety practices were not implemented until a few days ago.

Last Friday, BSO Deputy Shannon Bennett died due to complications of COVID-19.