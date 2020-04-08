Publix employees test positive for coronavirus at 2 more South Florida stores

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Employees at two more Publix locations in South Florida have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the chain confirmed.

The associates work at stores in Mary Brickell Village (911 SW 1st Ave, Miami) and Cutler Bay (20425 Old Cutler Rd.).

“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous said in an email. “Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.”

Publix says any worker who tests positive for COVID-19 is quarantined and granted paid leave for 14 days, and the same is done for any employee who has been in close contact with the associate who tests positive.

Last month another Miami-Dade Publix (9420 SW 56th St.) underwent a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive.

Publix workers have also reportedly tested positive for the virus at locations in Miami Lakes (15000 Miami Lakes Dr.), Miami Beach (1100 6th St.), Miami Shores (9050 Biscayne Blvd.), Boca Raton (9720 Clint Moore Rd.), Delray Beach (16130 Jog Rd.). and in the Florida Keys (5407 Overseas Highway in Marathon).

The Lakeland-based chain has increased its sanitation measures, installed plexiglass barriers to help separate shoppers and workers and shortened store hours to allow more time for cleaning and restocking.

“We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time,” Brous said. “And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need.”

