92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Man dies after deputies stop him at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Alex Finnie, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man died Thursday after a security breach at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

Two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries while stopping the man from running to the flights’ gates.

BSO deputies said the man suffered a “medical episode" and paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives were still inside and outside the airport’s Terminal 3. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: