Man dies after deputies stop him at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man died Thursday after a security breach at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

Two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries while stopping the man from running to the flights’ gates.

BSO deputies said the man suffered a “medical episode" and paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives were still inside and outside the airport’s Terminal 3. The incident remains under investigation.