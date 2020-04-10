City co-hosts food distributions in Coconut Grove, Liberty City

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – To help the unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, Farm Share of Florida is co-hosting two food distribution events on Friday in Miami’s Coconut Grove and Liberty City neighborhoods.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a survivor of COVID-19, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson and City Commissioner Ken Russell are scheduled to be at both events.

The food distribution in Liberty City is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Second Canaan Missionary Baptist Church at 4343 NW 17 Ave.

The food distribution in Coconut Grove is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Armbrister Park at 4000 Grand Ave.