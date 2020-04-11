81ºF

Local News

Miami-Dade paramedics rescue man from Azamara Pursuit cruise ship

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue picked up a passenger from a cruise ship at sea on Friday.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue picked up an injured cruise ship employee on Friday off the coast of Miami.

The injured man transferred from the Azamara Pursuit, a cruise ship operated by Azamara Club Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Cruises, to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Fireboat 73.

The cruise ship employee needed treatment at a local hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

