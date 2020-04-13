Virtual service to be held for victim of murder over $935 in Adidas Yeezy sneakers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For some of Andrea Camps’ family and friends, grieving during the coronavirus pandemic will include a virtual memorial service Tuesday streamed on Instagram Live.

Camps was a student at Terra Environmental Research Institute, and she had been admitted to Florida International University. Her dreams of becoming a nurse came to an end on April 7th.

She was 18. Her accused killer is 19 years old.

Camps left with her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, in his 2018 Jeep Wrangler, to meet men they thought were going to buy Adidas Yeezy sneakers from them.

The $935 resale deal for three pairs of the popular sneakers Berben had set up on Instagram turned out to be a deadly ambush.

Robbers lured them to an abandoned home in Homestead, police said. Detectives said the accused robbers, George Walton and Adrian Cosby, both 19 years old, confessed to being involved in her death.

George Walton (left) and Adrian Cosby (right) have been charged in connection to the murder of Andrea Camps. (WPLG)

Walton allegedly said he wanted to try the sneakers designed by rapper Kanye West before paying for them. Cosby is accused of shooting both Camps and Berben after they refused to hand over the sneakers without payment.

Walton told officers his intent was to steal the sneakers, police said.

Berben drove away and ended up parking along the Florida Turnpike near Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took them to Jackson South Medical Center where doctors pronounced Camps dead.

Walton and Cosby, who are both being held without bond, each face second-degree murder and armed robbery charges.