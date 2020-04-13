Virtual service to be held for victim of murder over $935 in Adidas Yeezy sneakers
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For some of Andrea Camps’ family and friends, grieving during the coronavirus pandemic will include a virtual memorial service Tuesday streamed on Instagram Live.
Camps was a student at Terra Environmental Research Institute, and she had been admitted to Florida International University. Her dreams of becoming a nurse came to an end on April 7th.
She was 18. Her accused killer is 19 years old.
Camps left with her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, in his 2018 Jeep Wrangler, to meet men they thought were going to buy Adidas Yeezy sneakers from them.
The $935 resale deal for three pairs of the popular sneakers Berben had set up on Instagram turned out to be a deadly ambush.
Robbers lured them to an abandoned home in Homestead, police said. Detectives said the accused robbers, George Walton and Adrian Cosby, both 19 years old, confessed to being involved in her death.
Walton allegedly said he wanted to try the sneakers designed by rapper Kanye West before paying for them. Cosby is accused of shooting both Camps and Berben after they refused to hand over the sneakers without payment.
Walton told officers his intent was to steal the sneakers, police said.
Berben drove away and ended up parking along the Florida Turnpike near Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took them to Jackson South Medical Center where doctors pronounced Camps dead.
Walton and Cosby, who are both being held without bond, each face second-degree murder and armed robbery charges.
Andrea Nicole Camps The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. A private funeral and burial service will be held at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South. 11655 SW 117th Avenue Miami, Florida 33186 Maria and Alex are devastated by gathering limits and social distancing requirements. They kindly ask everyone to respect those limits and honor the restrictions at the funeral home and cemetery. The prayer service with Monsignor Navarro will be broadcast via Instagram Live. There will be an Instagram Live streaming from the cemetery, for those who would like to take part in the services remotely. In order to accommodate friends and family who want to physically participate, a car procession route has been set up for that day. Please follow the instructions below. * Cars must enter the property from the south and through the Main Gate on 117th avenue. * Authorities will be guiding traffic through a designated route. * The route will take traffic by the burial site while the family will be gathered. The family will be watching and greeting drivers from the gravesite. They will remain there until all cars have had a chance to go by. * Decorate your cars or windows. Hang/hold signs or posters showing love for Andrea from the passenger side of the car. We ask that it be done quietly, and respectfully as there will be other funerals happening. * Cars can drive slowly, but must not stop. Cars must keep moving at all times. Please do not get out of your vehicles. * Cars will exit on 112th street and will make a right hand turn. After all quarantine mandates are lifted and her headstone is ready for installation, a mass will be held, followed by a graveside unveiling to include EVERYONE. That information will be provided in the coming weeks.
