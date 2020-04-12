Police arrest 2 teens for fatal shooting of high school senior in botched shoe robbery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have announced the arrests of two men in connection to the murder of a high school senior in Miami-Dade County last week.

George Walton, 19, and Adrian Cosby, 19, are facing multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder, for the death of 18-year-old high school senior Andrea Camps.

Camps was a senior at Terra Environmental Research Institute.

Andrea Camps was killed April 7 in a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

According to police, Camps and her friend Sergio Berben had arranged to meet with Walton in the area of 27052 SW 121 Court in Homestead to sell three pairs of sneakers for $935.

Upon arrival, police said Berben was directed around the corner to an abandoned house, where he met with Walton, who asked to try on the shoes.

Breben asked to see the money for the purchase before handing over the shoes, and that's when police said Cosby approached the drivers side of Breben's vehicle, produced a firearm and shot both Breben and Camps, who was in the passenger seat.

Breben drove off to seek medical attention for he and Camps, who was pronounced dead after being taken to Jackson South Medical Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police located Walton and Cosby on Saturday and they were taken into custody. Both have been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.