Florida airports to get $896 million in aid during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration will award more than $896 million to 100 airports in Florida.

The airport receiving the most funding in the state is Miami International Airport with nearly $207 million. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will receive nearly $135 million. Palm Beach International Airport will receive $36.6 million. Key West International will receive $21.7 million.

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and Miami-Opa Locka Executive will each receive $157,000. North Perry Airport, Miami Executive Airport, Palm Beach County Park and North Palm Beach County General Aviation will each receive $69,000. Miami Homestead General Aviation will receive $30,000.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said the funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s $10 billion airport grant program in response to the decline in passenger traffic. Chao said the funds will help save workers’ jobs.

Steve Dickson, the FAA’s administrator, said airport sponsors are in desperate need of these funds. The FAA will manage the grant-agreement process.