Struggling small businesses try to connect with customers in different ways

MIAMI, Fla. – Bon Gout BBQ in Little Haiti is used to serving up barbeque with Haitian flair.

These days, co-owner Edward Rawson is wondering whether he’ll be able to keep the restaurant alive.

“It’s bad right now,” Rawson says. “I am on the fence as to whether or not I think we can keep it open, honestly.”

He tried to keep the restaurant open for takeout during the coronavirus pandemic but closed it because of concern for his employees, some of whom are elderly and can’t practice proper social distancing in the small kitchen.

Now, Bon Gout BBQ opens on days they know they can make a profit by offering pre-orders. (To preorder for Saturday, go to bobgoutbbq.com or call 305-395-9812.)

Like many small businesses, Rawson applied for every government loan and grant possible and is still waiting for relief.

“We over-drafted our account to pay our employees and we still owe our bills,” he says.

Because of overwhelming demand, small business assistance is going out slowly, and time to apply is running out.

Many businesses are trying to drum up business online.

On Instagram, the Wynwood Business Improvement District is trying to help out, launching the hashtag #wynathome and allowing businesses to access their 150,000+ followers to keep people connected with their favorite hotspots.

“To take a little time to reconnect virtually with the things they love about our beloved art district,” says Albert Garcia of the Wynwood BID, "whether it’s our street art, our food, our breweries, even our nightlife.”

