Coronavirus: Family members growing concerned for loved ones at Florida long term care facilities

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Families in Pompano Beach with loved ones at The Court at Palm Aire were shocked to learn two residents there died after testing positive. Six more were hospitalized with symptoms. What's worse, one resident’s family found out from Local 10.

Jody Altman Sternfield said she is now deeply concerned for her 87-year-old mother.

"I really don’t know how to handle that at this moment, because I obviously can’t take her out of there and put her somewhere else," she said.

At the Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines, 89-year old William Tetrault is the second resident from to die from COVID-19.

Another veteran who lived at the facility died from the virus ten days ago. Local 10 News has learned eight residents with COVID-19 are still in the hospital, and another four who are asymptomatic are in isolation.

There are currently 1,179 cases of COVID-19 at Florida's long-term care facilities. In Broward County, there are 104. In Miami-Dade, its 233.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that National Guard strike teams have been sent out to spot test residents at assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

“We have 10 teams of four soldiers each,” DeSantis said. “They are actively testing today. They’ve already taken samples from 500 people and there are going to be many more.”