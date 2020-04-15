Publix to extend hours on select days for first responders, hospital employees

MIAMI – Publix will begin extending its hours on select days for first responders and hospital employees amid the coronavirus crisis, the company announced in a news release.

The grocery stores will now be open on Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. solely for customers in those fields.

The change in hours will go into effect this Thursday and last until further notice.

The pharmacy will also be open during those hours.

On March 24, Publix began opening two mornings a week from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers ages 65 and up.

Those special hours are reserved for Tuesdays and Wednesdays.