Hialeah plastics company donates face shields to hospital employees

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah plastics company is stepping up to keep health care workers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Faulkner Plastics handed out 300 face shields Thursday morning to Palmetto General Hospital employees in a drive-up donation outside its headquarters on West 20th Avenue.

Vice President Joseph McCabe said the giveaway is in response to the shortage of personal protective equipment.

A week ago Thursday, Danielle DiCenso, a 33-year-old nurse at Palmetto General Hospital, died after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Her husband, David DiCenso, claims she was likely exposed to the virus the day she came to work and no mask was available.

David DiCenso told Local 10 News that his wife was tested for COVID-19 last month following growing concerns over exposure, but her results were inconclusive.

Local 10 News has learned that the medical examiner is going to test her remains for COVID-19.

“We want to give protection to the people that are on the floor fighting this virus for us,” McCabe said.

“That’s very nice, very nice that people, you know, appreciate what we do because we work hard and we try to save lives,” lab assistant Wendy Rodriguez said.

Faulkner Plastics is also selling face shields to the general public for $16.