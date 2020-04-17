DeSantis on Florida’s jobless: ‘We need to get people paid’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – During his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic response Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida has issued 121,000 payments to people who filed for unemployment insurance benefits.

DeSantis also said Florida has also issued 23,000 payments to people who are unemployed and qualified for the federal supplement checks. Florida’s benefit is $275 a week and the federal benefit is $600 a week.

“We need to get people paid,” DeSantis said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 520,000 people had filed for benefits in Florida as of Thursday.

DeSantis also issued an executive order to avoid forcing people who receive the unemployment insurance benefit to file bi-weekly updates on their employment status.

DeSantis said he is visiting Broward County on Friday.

