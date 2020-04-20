Coronavirus: Daughter pleads to find donor to save father from dying

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A family is desperate for a donor as their father, Carlos Amador of Sunny Isles Beach clings to life while suffering from COVID-19.

“They tried two drugs on him. They have tried everything,” his daughter, Nikole Amador said. “The thing they said is we could try plasma.”

Her father is just 49 years old. Now, Nikole and her mother are also in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Nikole said the battle began two weeks ago when her father was taken to Aventura Hospital unable to speak and barely breathing.

“Rescue came and they took him to the hospital. And I thought that was the last time I was gonna see my dad, 'cause he couldn’t breathe.”

After being on a ventilator for the last two weeks she says doctors have tried everything on her father with only one option left, plasma therapy.

Nikole said that on Saturday the hospital was going to try plasma. "We signed all the papers. I took pictures of them and sent them to them, but now they say that we don’t have a donor."

The family is seeking a plasma donation from any recovered COVID-19 patient with Type O negative or positive blood. You must be symptom free for at least two weeks and have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

A donation that could potentially help save a life.

Nikole is pleading for help. “Please, I beg you to help me save my Dad. He is my hero and he is my best friend.”

To find out more about blood donation from recovered COVID-19 patients, click here.