How to reopen South Florida? The ideas start coming in

MIAMI, Fla. – Marinas, golf courses and beaches remain closed. That hasn’t changed.

But what’s happening now is a dialogue on how to scale back some of the restrictions to our daily lives during this coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez held a virtual town hall Monday, seeking feedback from residents.

“We need to start thinking about how we’re going to open up and do it in a way that limits the spread of the virus,” Giménez said.

Don’t expect a scene like was seen in Jacksonville this weekend, when beaches opened and crowds of people could be seen not practicing social distancing.

“There is no plan to reopen the beaches in the near future,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey. “That is probably going to be the last thing that’s reopened with regard to open spaces.”

Davey, like many other local leaders, has spoken with Giménez already. They’re talking about the first phase, reopening some of South Florida’s open spaces.

There would be restrictions, but they may loosen the leash just a little.

“With regards to parks and golf courses, he believes those will be open sooner than later,” Davey said.

People on social media have taken both sides. Some feel it’s dangerous to reopen while COVID-19 is still spreading. Others say people should be allowed to enjoy open spaces at their own risk.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Giménez have acknowledged that it could take longer to reopen South Florida, which has reported close to 60% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said he believes “widespread antibody testing ... will relieve the feat that people have.”

Broward Mayor Dale Holness on Gov. Ron DeSantis' Re-opening Fl Task Force participating in statewide exec board meeting today. "Widespread antibody testing, I believe, will relieve the fear that people have," says Holness. DeSantis says 100K antibody tests delivered soon

Some leaders, however, feel that more caution and planning are needed before orders are relaxed.

“We need a much more disciplined strategy in this country or we’re going to continue to see these spikes,” Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) said Monday in an interview on CNN. “And it is totally irresponsible to start talking about opening up before you have the scientific basis to open up, the public health strategy.”

