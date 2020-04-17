South Florida’s reopening may be slower than rest of the state

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Florida plans to reopen the state and get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis made clear Friday that South Florida may be “a little different.”

“Given the density in southeast Florida, given the international travel, given the connections to New York City, we were seeing more seeds of it here,” DeSantis said in a morning press conference in Fort Lauderdale.

Nearly 60 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths have been in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

DeSantis says the goal is to get society functioning again. In South Florida, that may begin with the reopening of parks and outdoor spaces before moving to restaurants with maks and social distancing still in place.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump revealed a three-phase plan that he shared with governors to guide the reopening of state.

But before local leaders can move forward, they know they’ll have to create a brand new normal, hashing out details and dates to reopen the counties hit hardest by the outbreak.

DeSantis said he’s been talking to county mayors Carlos Giménez (Miami-Dade), Dale Holness (Broward) and Dave Kerner (Palm Beach) and “maybe southeast Florida’s next phase looks a little different. I’m going to work with them to figure out what they think makes the most sense.”

Task forces have been formed to put those plans in place.

“At this time we’re flattening the curve,” Holness said. “What we have to do right now is look forward to how we can plan for the future.”

