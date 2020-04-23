Coronavirus: Small but vocal group of protestors show up outside Miami City Hall, wanting city to reopen for business

MIAMI – Demands to reopen Miami Dade County arriving outside Miami City Hall on Wednesday.

A small group of protestors gathered, rallying to reopen businesses across the state.

"What happens when your reserves run out?" asked protest organizer Robert Fernandez. "What are you going to do? What happens if the company you were working for that told you to work at home decides to close?”

Around a dozen protestors were there, saying they want to go back to work, and for parks and businesses to reopen.

Visibly disregarding calls for social distancing, they claim stay at home orders have gone on for too long.

"If you’re scared, stay home, but let those who feel that they have the ability to work, let them do so," said Fernandez.

Wednesday’s small but public outcry followed a tri-county caravan that took place last weekend.

Unemployed families spoke out at Hollywood's Oakwood plaza, and they vow to hit the streets again this weekend, calling on others to join them.

But some, like Ian Lindersheldon who walked by on Wednesday with a sign that said 'Keep Miami CLOSED' said no thanks.

“I do agree that the economic effect of this is massive, but we have to pay attention to the science," he said.