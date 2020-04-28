Broward’s chief administrative judge: Zoom used for nearly 2,000 hearings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter said on Tuesday the court is satisfied with the use of the Zoom platform during the coronavirus pandemic.

To prevent the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness, the courts have remained closed for about three weeks.

“This has been on a day-to-day analysis the most difficult thing we’ve ever faced," Tuter said.

Tuter said the videotelephony and online chat service has allowed the court to hold nearly 2,000 virtual hearings. To critics who fear a lack of public participation, Tuter said there have been close to 37,000 participants during the hearings.

Tuter said the clerk recently opened the windows to provide marriage licenses and has handled file requests for domestic violence injunctions and parental waivers. Tuter said the decision to close the courtrooms is much easier than when to reopen.

“Unlike maybe going to a park or going to the government center, most of the people who come to the courthouse are ordered to be there and therefore it’s incumbent upon us to make sure it’s a safe environment," Tuter said.