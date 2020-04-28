Man caught on camera forcing way inside Coral Springs home

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video forcing his way inside a home.

The home invasion occurred around 9 p.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Northwest 27th Drive.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the man knocking on the front door of an elderly woman’s home.

When she answered the door, he forced his way inside, authorities said.

Police said there was a physical struggle before the man ran away, heading east on Northwest 27th Street.

It’s unclear whether anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Frank Randazzo at (954)346-1262 or email him at frandazzo@coralsprings.org.