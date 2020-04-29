New coronavirus test site in Fort Lauderdale will check people without symptoms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Starting Thursday, a new coronavirus testing site at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale will test adults with and without COVID-19 symptoms.

The site at 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing is free, but an appointment must be made ahead of time by calling 1-800-209-7919 from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The testing is being arranged by the City of Fort Lauderdale in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Health, and American Medical Response.

It’s available to anyone 18 or older. Photo ID is required and people are reminded to come wearing a face covering.

Testing has expanded to asymptomatic people at several sites across South Florida, which is crucial for understanding the presence of COVID-19 in our communities, since the virus can be carried by people not showing symptoms.