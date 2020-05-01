Hialeah police on scene where person may have died after being shot

Published: May 1, 2020, 5:17 pm Updated: May 1, 2020, 5:23 pm

HIALEAH, Fla. – Sky 10 is over the scene as an apparent shooting investigation is underway.

A body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp. Initial reports are that the person died after being shot.

Police reportedly swarmed an apartment complex at 1520 West 37th St. and the scene has been active since around 4:15 p.m.

Sky 10 overhead showed a large police presence as well as Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Law enforcement is advising avoiding the area West 12th Avenue and 36th Street.

A Local 10 crew is on the way to the scene.

(This is a developing story and Local10.com will continue to update as information becomes available.)