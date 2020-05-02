Coronavirus: First weekend of open waters brings long lines at South Florida marinas

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A steady stream of boaters hitting the water at Black Point Marina Saturday morning, as people from across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties take advantage of this first weekend with open parks and marinas.

In fact, the line of trucks waiting to get inside was so long Friday, it stretched back for nearly a mile, causing the marina to reach capacity, just a few hours after opening at 6 a.m.

"I haven’t gone out in a couple months since this thing started," said Cutler Bay resident Milton Tinoco. "I called Bayfront yesterday and I called here, and they said people were in line at four and five o’clock in the morning."

Milton arrived early Saturday morning to make sure he was able to get inside. He’s been waiting to get back out on the water for weeks.

"I mean, it’s for everybody’s safety, so it doesn’t bother me at all," Milton said. "It doesn’t matter that we have to wait. That’s what we have to deal with right now."

But while the waterways are back open, not everything else is.

With non-essential businesses remaining closed, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said last week he’s working with groups representing museums, restaurants, retail shops, and even salons in the hopes that they’ll be able to reopen when its safe.

"The good news is we continue to tamp down the virus, the number of hospitalizations has started to slow, so there is light at the end of this COVID tunnel, but it will be mean working differently and that's why this is a new normal," Gimenez said.

Back at Black Point, boaters also have to follow new social distancing rules, which include limiting each boat to only 10 people or less, and only allowing one boat at a time to launch at a ramp.

New rules which most of the boaters, don’t seem to mind.

“It’s for everybody’s safety, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Milton said.