Military veteran is 6th VA nursing home resident in Broward to die of coronavirus

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced Wednesday afternoon a sixth resident of the Alexander Nininger State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines has died of complications with the new coronavirus disease.

According to retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. R. Steven Murray, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the military veteran had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized when he died.

“Our condolences go to his family and friends,” Murray wrote. “We look forward to a time when we can more formally honor our residents and recognize their accomplishments.”

Murray also said the number of positive coronavirus cases related to the VA nursing home has remained “relatively stable” at 11 for nearly two weeks. Murray said they are awaiting the results of recent testing by the Broward County Department of Health.

According to the latest Florida Department of Health report, 577 people have died of the coronavirus disease at long-term care facilities in the state.