$802 million Miami bridge project starting early with less cars on road

MIAMI, Fla. – COVID-19 related school closures, business closures, and safer at home campaign messages have led to less traffic. Florida Department of Transportation is taking advantage of that, announcing that Miami-Dade's $802 million Design Build project to enhance three of Miami-Dade county's major corridors: State Road 836, also known as the Dolphin Expressway, I-395 and I-95 project, will be accelerated by four weeks.

Miami’s Aaron Glickman is a minority partner of Melinda’s, a restaurant, bar and community meeting spot. The business is steps away from promised pedestrian-friendly open spaces and the Connecting Miami six-arched signature bridge that will span 1,025 feet over Biscayne Boulevard.

(see the video below about the project)

FDOT said less traffic is helping them wrap up other projects, too, days ahead of schedule, like adding bike lanes while widening Southern Boulevard in Western Palm Beach County and a pavement project along Interstate 95.

The timeline for the completion of the Connecting Miami project is 2024.

“I will take what we can get,” Glickman said. “If can make something positive out of this, that is wonderful.”

