Miami physician dies of complications from coronavirus

MIAMI – Dr. Glenn Barquet, who was an interventional cardiologist at Mercy Hospital in Miami and had a private practice in South Miami, died on Thursday of complications with the coronavirus disease. He was 50 years old.

Barquet fought for his life at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he did his residency decades ago. Dr. Mark Multach, Mercy Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, said Barquet worked at the hospital for about two decades.

Dr. Michelle Astarita Gallardo said he had an excellent bedside manner.

“He was able to communicate with all people and it was his forte and that will never be forgotten,” Gallardo said.

Gallardo and other colleagues are asking the community to honor Barquet’s legacy by taking care of themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all need to take whatever precaution we can to protect ourselves and protect our loved ones from it because this will hit other people, it will hit other families," Multach said.