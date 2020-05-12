Broward detectives search for 2 ‘slim’ armed robbers

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help with finding two slim males who recently held a man at gunpoint while in search of quick cash.

Detectives released surveillance video on Tuesday morning showing the alleged May 3 armed robbery in Oakland Park. The victim was fixing his boat about 10:30 p.m. in front of his home when the men demanded that he hand over his wallet, deputies said.

The 51-year-old victim told deputies he didn’t have his wallet on him, so while the robbers searched his car he was able to get away and run to the front door. The robbers didn’t hurt him and ran away.

Detective Keith Rosen is asking anyone with information to call 954-321-4270 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.