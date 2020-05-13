Biscayne Bay boat collision remains under investigation

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man remained hospitalized Wednesday after two boats collided on Biscayne Bay, off the Star Island neighborhood in Miami Beach.

Erica Benitez, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said divers rescued the victim after responding about 9 a.m. to an area near the U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach.

“We understand that one person was ejected from one of these vessels,” Benitez said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was still investigating the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

The FWC seized the two boats involved, which are at the compound in North Miami.

According to FWC Officer Ronald Washington, a spokesman for the state agency, Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center on Tuesday night.