Man ejected after moonlight boat collision near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two boats collided in South Florida waters Tuesday evening, sending one person to the hospital.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, officials from multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, responded to a boat collision near Star Island.

FWC said it received a report of a vessel collision with injuries near Monument Island in Miami Beach at approximately 9 p.m.

Star Island and Monument Island, also known as Flagler Memorial Island, are near each other in the water off Miami Beach.

Two boats were involved in the crash, and one person was ejected, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's fire boat responded with divers, who located that person in the water.

Miami Beach Fire then transported the man to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The FWC is investigating the crash and is expected to release a preliminary report on the crash sometime Wednesday.